Joe Flacco Emerges as Clear Front-Runner for Browns Starting QB Role

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns held two joint practices this week at the NovaCare Complex, providing both teams a valuable opportunity to prepare before the regular season begins. The intense sessions showcased the quarterback battle for the Browns, with injuries impacting their depth chart.

Joe Flacco has firmly established himself as the leader in the race for the starting quarterback position. With Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett sidelined by injuries, Flacco took the majority of first-team reps during both practices. He demonstrated precision and poise, throwing multiple touchdown passes during the 11-on-11 drills.

In a notable moment during practice, Flacco connected with tight end David Njoku for a touchdown, showcasing a strong connection as Njoku beat Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell on the route. Flacco’s performance culminated in him throwing three touchdown passes during one session, leading many to believe he is on track to start in Week 1.

“This quarterback job is clearly Flacco’s to lose,” said a source close to the team. “He should be starting in Week 1.” Flacco’s strong performance has created a growing consensus among analysts that he will likely lead the team into the season.

Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel, a third-round rookie also vying for the starting job, had an inconsistent performance during practices. Gabriel was limited due to a hamstring injury but managed to showcase flashes of his potential. He completed a notable touchdown pass over the middle to tight end Harold Fannin Jr., but also had moments of struggle, including a couple of errant throws.

Coach Kevin Stefanski commented on Gabriel’s development, stating, “Every single day is critical. He needs to stay sharp and improve with each rep.” However, Gabriel’s standing as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart makes his path to the starting role much harder.

Defensively, Myles Garrett was a standout, showing dominance against the Eagles’ offensive line. His ability to penetrate and pressure the quarterback was a highlight during the joint practices, further emphasizing the strength of the Browns’ defensive front.

As both teams prepare for their upcoming preseason games, the focus remains on the Browns’ quarterback competition. While Flacco appears to have the edge, the situation remains fluid as Gabriel and others may still have opportunities to showcase their abilities.