Politics
Joe Jaworski Launches Second Campaign for Texas Attorney General
DALLAS, Texas — Former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski announced his candidacy for Texas Attorney General on Thursday, marking his second attempt for the position after a 2022 unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination.
Jaworski aims to challenge the prevailing political norms, focusing on addressing the real needs of Texas families rather than engaging in political games. ‘For too long, Texas leaders have focused on political games and culture wars while ignoring the real needs of our families,’ he said in a statement.
During his previous campaign, Jaworski lost in a runoff to civil rights attorney Rochelle Garza. Since then, he has dedicated much of his time to reflecting on his strategy and increasing his visibility through social media and a radio show. ‘I believe my 35 years as an attorney fighting for clients’ rights has prepared me to lead the Attorney General’s office,’ Jaworski stated.
He expressed hope that the upcoming midterm elections will provide an advantage for Democrats, reminiscent of 2018 when their engagement peaked in Texas. Jaworski is especially optimistic since this election marks the first attorney general race in over a decade without an incumbent on the ballot. ‘There will be a growing sense of alarm among moderate Republicans by November 2026,’ he said, referring to political shifts that may benefit his campaign.
Jaworski plans to unveil his campaign platform soon, with a focus on enhancing voter accessibility, including encouraging high school students to register. He also aims to pivot away from the current office focus, emphasizing consumer protection and individual rights. ‘Texas specifically needs a Democrat to serve as attorney general to investigate corruption and hold wrongdoers responsible,’ Jaworski added.
State Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas is the only other Democrat who has announced a run, and both candidates will meet in the primary elections next March.
