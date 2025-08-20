Joe Jonas Shares Embarrassing Mile-High Club Moment in Interview

NEW YORK, NY — Joe Jonas recently opened up about an awkward moment he experienced after joining the mile-high club during an interview for the NowThis series ‘Are You Okay?’. The revelation came to light in a video filmed in New York City, where the 36-year-old singer shared a humorous anecdote about his time on a private plane.

“I joined the mile high club a couple years ago. I was wearing contacts, left the bathroom,” Jonas recalled. “I thought I was high-fiving my drummer — it was the flight attendant.” This surprising admission left many amused, as Joe added, “It was a private flight, or I would be banned from flying,” showing his awareness of the potential humiliation.

When asked if the experience was worthwhile, Jonas didn’t hesitate to answer with a smirk, saying, “Yeah!” However, he acknowledged that he wouldn’t repeat the mistake, explaining his desire to improve his eyesight, stating, “I’ve been performing and touring ever since I was 15 years old with my brothers, and after long days and nights, I wished I didn’t have to worry about accidentally sleeping with my contacts in or keeping track of where I put my glasses.”

To address this vision issue, Jonas underwent a procedure that he described as “easy,” now enjoying “sharp, clear vision day or night” following the surgery. His candidness about this personal story resonated with fans and highlighted the challenges of life on the road.

In addition to his mile-high experience, Jonas discussed another common scenario that brings him humility. He mentioned how fans often want pictures with him, only to realize they wanted a photo with his brother, Nick. “It happens quite often,” he said. “Somebody will be like, ‘Can I take a picture with you?’ And then they’ll hand me the camera, and they want to take a picture with Nick.”

Joe, along with his brothers Nick and Kevin, is currently on tour, with their next concert set for Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse, NY. The Jonas Brothers have been known to invite surprise guests during their performances, including artists like Demi Lovato and Switchfoot. Ahead of the tour, Joe expressed their intention to create a unique experience for their fans, stating they wanted to deliver a show that felt different from what audiences have experienced before.