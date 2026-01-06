Joe Keery’s Hit Song Soars After ‘Stranger Things’ Finale

LOS ANGELES, CA — As fans say goodbye to Netflix’s iconic series ‘Stranger Things,’ star Joe Keery is celebrating a milestone in his music career. His song ‘End Of Beginning,’ released as part of his music project Djo, reached the top of both the US and Global Spotify charts on January 2. This marks the first time the track has hit #1 in the US, with 1.378 million streams in a single day.

Originally released in 2022, ‘End Of Beginning’ saw a resurgence in popularity after the dramatic series finale of ‘Stranger Things.’ The song returned to the top of the global chart with an impressive 6.527 million streams. Critics have applauded the track’s nostalgic appeal, resonating deeply with listeners.

In addition to its streaming success, ‘End Of Beginning’ also reached #1 on the US iTunes songs chart, making it a remarkable achievement for Keery. Since its launch, the song has accumulated nearly 2 billion streams on Spotify. The track is part of Djo’s sophomore album, ‘DECIDE,’ which has also topped the USA alternative iTunes chart.

Joe Keery, known for his role as Steve Harrington in ‘Stranger Things,’ has been making music for over a decade. After initially rising to fame as part of the psychedelic rock band Post Animal, he transitioned to a solo music career in 2019. Djo has since gained a dedicated following and continues to thrive musically.

As he embarks on his upcoming tour in South America, fans can expect to see more from Djo, with tickets for all shows now available. ‘End Of Beginning’ is currently streaming on all major music platforms, alongside the album ‘DECIDE.’

Joe Keery’s story showcases the powerful connection between entertainment and music, proving how one can elevate the other in the public consciousness.