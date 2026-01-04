Joe Keery’s Song Tops Charts as ‘Stranger Things’ Ends

Los Angeles, CA – As fans bid farewell to Netflix‘s acclaimed series “Stranger Things,” star Joe Keery, known for his role as Steve Harrington, is once again in the spotlight due to his music. His song “End Of Beginning” has recently surged in popularity, peaking on Spotify’s charts.

Released as part of his music project known as Djo, “End Of Beginning” climbed to the #1 spot on the U.S. Spotify list on January 2, with 1.378 million streams recorded on that day. The song also topped the Global Spotify chart, garnering an impressive 6.527 million streams worldwide.

Originally launched in 2022, “End Of Beginning” gained viral traction in early 2024, leading to its formal release as a single. It initially peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2024. With the release of season 5, episode 8 of “Stranger Things,” titled “The Rightside Up,” the song’s emotional depth has resonated strongly with fans during the series finale.

Keery shared on social media about his musical journey, stating, “When I came home, I thought of a great name—Leroy Merlin.” He humorously mentioned how he considered naming himself after the European home improvement retailer, recognizing that it would cause confusion. Instead, he opted for Djo, simplifying his identity as a musician.

The nostalgic themes in “End Of Beginning” highlight Joe’s unique sound, blending smooth vocals with layered synths and gentle guitar riffs. These elements reflect his artistic vision beyond his acting career. Keery’s music has become a parallel venture that showcases his talent extensively.

As ‘Stranger Things’ wraps up its storyline after nine years, Joe Keery’s music is capturing the hearts of audiences, reaffirming his multifaceted career. The finale’s emotional weight has made “End Of Beginning” especially poignant for fans during this transitional moment.