Joe Manchin Targets Democrats in New Book ‘Dead Center’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Senator Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) has released a new book titled “Dead Center” on Tuesday, September 15, 2025. The book explores his dramatic break from the Democratic Party and his public criticisms of its leaders.

Manchin, 78, who retired last year, is currently on a media blitz promoting his book, featuring appearances on CBS, “The View,” Fox News, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” and CNN, as well as various podcasts. The central theme of the book is his assertion that he did not leave the Democratic Party; instead, he claims the party left him.

In the book, Manchin critiques prominent Democratic figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Harry Reid. He expresses a desire for Republicans to gain a Senate majority in the 2024 elections to support the filibuster, which he argues is vital for preserving Senate traditions.

Manchin critiques Schumer for his attempts to eliminate the filibuster, saying, “Schumer wasn’t interested in debate or persuasion. He wanted a spectacle… It was about power.” His book reveals sharp frustrations with Biden, even recalling a moment when he told Biden he was “sending a f—ing check to everyone” during negotiations on the American Rescue Plan.

Reflecting on the Democratic Party’s trajectory, Manchin laments its shift toward ideological purity over diverse viewpoints. He states, “When the party pushes hard on woke ideology… it creates unnecessary divisions and alienates everyday citizens.”u200b

Manchin further reflects on his political journey, noting that he should have considered switching to the Republican Party after Trump’s election in 2016. He argues that his home state of West Virginia has drifted away from Democrats largely due to attitudes toward the coal industry. “Democrats lost their way not just on policy but in spirit, culture, and trust,” he writes.

As the nation faces a potential government shutdown, Manchin’s critiques of his former party could resonate amid ongoing political tensions. His book does not shy away from controversy, challenging both his former party and politicians from across the aisle.