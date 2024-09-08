Sports
Joe Mixon Achieves Milestone with 50th Career Touchdown
In an impressive display of athleticism, Joe Mixon, the running back for the Texans, has reached a significant career milestone by rushing for his 50th touchdown.
Mixon’s achievement was highlighted during a recent game in which he surged past the 100-yard mark late in the third quarter. His 50th touchdown came in the fourth quarter, resulting from a 3-yard run to the left side.
This scoring play marked Mixon’s 20th carry of the day, bringing his total rushing yards to 119 with 13:41 remaining in the game. In addition to his rushing touchdowns, Mixon has also excelled in the passing game, having caught 13 touchdowns in his career.
The Texans’ scoring drive that culminated in Mixon’s touchdown consisted of 13 plays and covered 70 yards, effectively consuming 6 minutes and 59 seconds off the game clock.
