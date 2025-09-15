Joe Mixon Out for First Four Games for Texans Due to Injury

HOUSTON, Texas — Joe Mixon, the starting running back for the Houston Texans, is set to miss at least the first four games of the 2025 NFL season due to a foot injury. Mixon was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list at the end of August, ensuring he will not be part of the team’s active roster until at least Week 5.

The Texans’ decision came as a blow to their offensive plans, as Mixon was expected to be crucial for quarterback C.J. Stroud. The team now has to rely on a mix of running backs, including veteran Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, and rookie Woody Marks, to fill the void left by Mixon.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged the situation during a press conference, stating, “We’re rolling with the guys that are here. We miss Joe, miss his energy, and his enthusiasm and everything he brought to our team.” Ryans emphasized the need to keep moving forward despite Mixon’s absence.

General Manager Nick Caserio also commented on the situation, saying, “We’ll take it one day at a time. We’ll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression.”

Mixon’s injury occurred during offseason workouts prior to the team’s training camp, resulting in a significant loss for the Texans. Initially regarded as a minor concern, the injury grew serious enough to sideline him through all of training camp and preseason.

The earliest Mixon could potentially return would be in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, but his return is now clouded with uncertainty. Should he not return until Week 7, the Texans might give him additional time to recover, especially with a bye week following their fifth game.

Last season, Mixon showcased his talent by rushing for 1,016 yards and contributing 12 touchdowns. His absence puts pressure on the team’s offensive strategy, as Chubb, who has dealt with his own injury struggles, is expected to take on the bulk of the early-down snaps.

With the Texans facing a challenging early-season schedule, how well their new backfield committee performs could play a crucial role in determining their success. Mixon’s timeline for return remains unclear as the team evaluates his recovery progress.