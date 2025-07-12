Joe Pavelski Leads at American Century Championship After First Round

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — Former NHL player Joe Pavelski took the lead in the first round of the American Century Championship on Friday, scoring 23 points under the modified Stableford system at Edgewood Tahoe. This marks Pavelski’s ninth year in the tournament, and his first since retiring from professional hockey.

“The round was good,” Pavelski stated. “There was definitely some first-round excitement and nerves.” He is followed closely by former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro, who finished with 22 points, and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who recorded 21 points.

Pavelski’s perseverance shines as he competes against top-tier athletes, including Taylor Twellman, who is also at 21 points. “That’s the greedy part of you as an athlete. You always want to create as much gap as you can,” he said during a post-round press conference.

Del Negro, who won the championship in 2021, admitted to struggling at the start. “I really struggled early on, but I started to hit the driver better and rolled in a couple of putts,” he shared.

Curry, champion of the 2023 tournament, is looking to reclaim his title. “As average as I think I played, I held the big numbers out,” he said, indicating his strategy to stay competitive.

Adding excitement to the leaderboard, Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen maintains 19 points in fifth place, and Oklahoma City Thunder player Alex Caruso is tied with Tony Romo at 18 points. Thielen emphasized the importance of making more putts to secure a potential win.

In a notable moment, Charles Barkley achieved an eagle from 88 yards on the second hole, marking a highlight in his round as he finished tied for 24th with 9 points. “It’s the best round ever for me,” Barkley exclaimed, reflecting on his enjoyable day on the course.

The competition continues with the second round scheduled for Saturday, and athletes look forward to improving their standings.