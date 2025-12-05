Politics
Joe Rogan Calls Trump a ’79-Year-Old Kid’ on Latest Podcast
LOS ANGELES, CA — Podcaster Joe Rogan labeled President Donald Trump a “79-year-old kid” during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Airing on Wednesday, Rogan’s remarks offered a different perspective on the president, known for his unconventional behavior.
Rogan, who has built a reputation for candid discussions, shared personal anecdotes about Trump while speaking with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The conversation highlighted Trump’s unique texting habits. “He makes the text go big, like ‘USA is RESPECTED again’—all caps—and it makes the text enlarge. It’s kind of ridiculous,” Rogan explained.
The host also mentioned that Trump often reaches out unexpectedly, describing him as “an odd guy.” According to Rogan, Trump’s behavior varies greatly from the public’s perception. “The one-on-one Trump is very different,” Huang added, noting their past encounters.
However, Rogan did not shy away from acknowledging some of Trump’s controversial moments. He referred to an incident where Trump told Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey to be “quiet, quiet piggy” after she questioned him about Jeffrey Epstein. “I wish he hadn’t done that,” Rogan commented, saying that while some may find it funny, he believes such remarks are inappropriate.
Rogan has previously criticized Trump’s immigration policies, particularly citing the “horrific” ICE raids that have reportedly caused distress in families. His comments reflect a complex view of the president, who draws both fascination and criticism.
As the conversation wrapped up, Rogan emphasized Trump’s multifaceted personality, suggesting that this blend of traits keeps people talking about him. The ongoing discussions about Trump show that he remains a central figure in American politics.
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for a response regarding Rogan’s claims.
