Joe Rogan Enjoys Family Vacation in Venice, Italy

VENICE, Italy — Joe Rogan, the host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, is currently on a family vacation in Venice, Italy. The 57-year-old comedian is accompanied by his wife, Jessica Ditzel, and their two daughters, Lola, 16, and Rosy, 14, aboard a luxurious 217-foot yacht named Okto.

Rogan and Ditzel, who married in 2009, were seen relaxing on the yacht on Monday. They lounged on the expansive dock, enjoying their time together and the sunny Italian weather. It is unclear whether their adopted daughter, Kayja, 28, joined them on this trip.

The Okto is known for its opulence, offering amenities such as an infinity pool and a movie theater. Rentals for the yacht can cost up to $640,000 per week. Despite previously expressing skepticism about marriage, Rogan has said he wed Ditzel after their first child was born, stating that the commitment of having a child was more significant than a legal contract.

In a recent interview, Rogan described his wife as a “happy,” “kind,” and “fun” person who is “always smiling.” He often shares his views on family, saying that he doesn’t like to be away from them for more than three days, as it affects his feelings.

Rogan has discussed the joys of fatherhood, calling it one of the greatest privileges in life. He shared, “Having kids is one of the most powerful things I ever did in life; it changed me on so many levels.” He also mentioned the unique experience of parenting three daughters, saying, “I think the universe did me a solid by giving me only daughters.”

“My girls know they can always talk to me,” he added, emphasizing the importance of open communication with his children.