Entertainment
Joe Rogan and Jay Anderson Discuss UFOs and Ancient Mysteries
LOS ANGELES, CA — In the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released on December 24, 2025, Joe Rogan interviewed researcher Jay Anderson, the creator of Project Unity. The episode delved into ancient mysteries, UFO phenomena, and the national security state.
Anderson discussed his expeditions to Peru, where he examined megalithic sites like Sacsayhuamán and the controversial “Nazca mummies.” He argued that findings from CT scans and X-rays of the Nazca mummies challenge conventional understandings of human evolution.
During the conversation, Rogan and Anderson spoke about the scans of the Khafre pyramid, suggesting the presence of vast subterranean structures beneath the Giza Plateau. Anderson offered provocative theories, such as ancient civilizations possibly using “psychoacoustic architecture” to induce altered states of consciousness.
Anderson stated, “You have to understand the precision at Sacsayhuamán. Some stones appear lovingly melted, not merely carved. It indicates a technology we don’t fully comprehend today.” He highlighted the juxtaposition of ancient Inca stonework and the megalithic sites.
Rogan reflected on the reluctance to acknowledge pre-Inca civilizations. “Isn’t it fascinating that people aren’t willing to consider this comes from an older time?” he asked.
The two discussed how the mainstream narrative often dismisses the possibility of advanced technologies existing long ago. They also noted the cultural significance and architectural complexities of sites like Malta’s Hypogeum and Newgrange, linking their features to sound and acoustics and raising questions about the understanding of ancient civilizations.
A central theme of the episode was the potential connection between humanity’s past and the secrets that remain hidden in archaeological and historical records.
Anderson concluded, “What we’re doing is rehashing the same status quo orthodoxy. We’re coming up against a mountain of evidence that contradicts it.” The two agreed that as more discoveries are made, the understanding of our past could shift dramatically.
