Politics
Joe Rogan Praises Hunter Biden After Controversial Interview
Los Angeles, CA – Podcaster Joe Rogan has expressed admiration for Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, following a controversial interview that aired this week. During the episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan remarked on Biden’s candid comments about his past drug use, suggesting that Biden may be ‘smarter than his dad.’
“He could be president. How about that?” Rogan stated after playing a clip from an interview with Andrew Callaghan, where Hunter Biden candidly discussed his experiences with illegal drugs. Rogan called Hunter’s revelations ‘the greatest crack advertisement of all time,’ highlighting the stark nature of Biden’s reflections.
In the interview, Biden discussed the differences between crack cocaine and powder cocaine, stating, “The only difference between crack cocaine and cocaine is sodium bicarbonate, water, and heat. Literally, that’s it.” He further shocked viewers by claiming alcohol was the most damaging substance he had ever encountered. “Alcohol is the most destructive drug… It puts you in more danger than any other drug that I’ve ever experienced,” Biden revealed, describing a time he consumed nearly a handle of vodka daily.
Rogan reacted to Biden’s interview, noting, “If crack wasn’t terrible for you, this guy makes me want to try crack… but I’m not giving any advice.” Rogan also complimented Biden for his insight into the psychology of drug addiction and the mechanics of why substances like crack cocaine are so addictive, asserting, “He’s not dumb.”
The interview has generated significant buzz on social media. Critics and supporters have both weighed in, with some on the right praising Hunter as a ‘left-wing Trump.’ Fox News host Jesse Watters remarked on Hunter’s bold comments regarding potential U.S. actions towards El Salvador, suggesting that his views align with those of his father.
Despite the mixed reactions, Rogan’s comments underscore a growing conversation surrounding Hunter Biden’s public image, especially in light of past controversies. As the world watches, Hunter Biden remains a prominent figure in discussions about transparency and addiction.
Hunter Biden has not publicly commented since the interview.
