Joe Root Surpasses Alastair Cook’s Record for Most Test Centuries by an England Batter

Former England cricket captain Joe Root made history on August 31, 2024, by surpassing Alastair Cook‘s record for the most Test centuries by an England batter. Playing in the second Test match against Sri Lanka at Lord's, Root scored 143 runs in the first innings and followed up with an impressive 103 runs in the second innings.

Root’s remarkable performances brought his total number of Test centuries to 34, which places him at the top of the list for England’s cricketers. During his innings, Root showcased his exceptional skill, impressing cricket fans and commentators alike.

Alastair Cook, who held the previous record, was present in the commentary box and reacted positively to Root’s achievement. He expressed his admiration by stating, “He is, quite simply, England’s greatest. And it’s absolutely right, he should have the record on his own. Take it in, Joe. We are watching a genius.”

The victory for England in this match was significant, with a challenging target of 483 runs set for Sri Lanka. Root’s dual centuries have placed him only 96 runs behind Cook’s total run tally in Test cricket, which stands at 12,472 runs.

As discussions arise regarding Root’s potential to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar‘s all-time record of 15,921 runs, Root himself emphasized the importance of contributing to his team’s success over personal milestones. He stated, “I just want to play, and try, and do my bit for the team and score the runs as many as I can.”