Joel Embiid Dunks as 76ers Thrive in Lopsided Victory

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid finally made his mark in the 2025 NBA season with his first dunk, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a convincing win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. The victory improved the 76ers’ record to 19-14, making them five games above .500 for the first time this season.

Embiid had an impressive performance, finishing the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. Following his dunk, he downplayed the moment, saying, “It was whatever. It was an easy one. I wish it would have been one off the backboard. … That’s the next step.” His teammates celebrated the dunk in a lighthearted manner, showcasing the team’s camaraderie.

Tyrese Maxey, who also scored 26 points, humorously remarked on Embiid’s dunk, saying, “I was so happy. So now, it’s my fault because the play before, I dropped him off a pass, thinking he wasn’t going to dunk it.” Coach Nick Nurse added, “You saw he wanted to get one. It was a pretty cheap way of getting it, but at least we know he can still dunk. He can check that off his list.” This game marked the third consecutive victory for the 76ers, concluding their 10-day road trip.

The Knicks, playing the second game of a back-to-back, struggled but the loss should not diminish the 76ers’ performance. The win displayed the team’s potential when at full strength, especially as they await the return of injured players Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford.

Embiid’s well-rounded game is beginning to show consistency, as he has scored at least 20 points in the last eight games. He expressed his joy about returning to Madison Square Garden for the first time since the 2024 playoffs, saying, “I love being here. This is my favorite place in the entire world, New York… Sometimes it’s good to be liked. Sometimes it’s good to be hated.”

The 76ers now find themselves just half a game short of fourth place in the Eastern Conference, offering a glimmer of hope amid last season’s struggles. Nurse noted, “We got a long way to go. We’re still digging. There’s a lot of conditioning and rhythm that can get a little better, and we just keep building on that.”