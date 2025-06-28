Joey Chestnut Prepares for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

BROOKLYN, New York — Competitive eater Joey Chestnut is gearing up for the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, where he has claimed victory 16 times. In a recent interview with Post columnist Steve Serby, Chestnut discussed the contest, his mentality, and his training routines.

“Oh my gosh, it’s a 100-year-old recipe. There’s no reason to change something that isn’t broken,” Chestnut said when asked what makes Nathan’s hot dogs special. He emphasized the unique flavor of all-beef hot dogs and their natural taste.

On contest day, Chestnut maintains a simple mentality: “I’m hungry. That’s all it is. I’m staying hungry no matter what,” he said. He revealed that the most challenging part is often the first bite, advising to remain calm and not to swallow whole.

“My biggest threat is myself if I get in my own head,” he said. He acknowledged young competitor James Webb as a formidable opponent, noting Webb’s fitness and drive.

Chestnut also discussed the pressure placed on him by fans betting on his performance. “I wouldn’t say pressure, it’s more of support,” he said, laughing at the high betting odds set for him.

Reflecting on his career, Chestnut recalled his first victory over Takeru Kobayashi with pride. He also shared that despite the competition, he eats light after contests, often only having yogurt or a salad.

When asked about traditions, Chestnut said he must eat a hot dog at the weigh-in, a ritual imposed by Major League Eating co-founder George Shea. “It’s my last chance to really get in the other eater’s heads a little bit,” he noted about the weigh-in.

As for his preparations, Chestnut does exercises to stretch his stomach and drinks aloe vera juice to maintain hydration. He mentioned he consumes milk as a part of his training regimen, stating, “I’m a believer that if your body can digest milk, it’s great for you.”

Looking ahead, Chestnut anticipates competing on July 1 and arriving in New York with his fiancée and friends. “I’m super, super lucky to have her. She works with my crazy diet,” he said.

Chestnut expressed confidence but cautiously admitted that he can’t guarantee a victory, emphasizing, “It’s gonna be really, really hard for somebody to beat me.” He remains dedicated to continuing his career as long as he is healthy and having fun.