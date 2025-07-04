Joey Chestnut’s Relationship Status Sparks Interest Among Fans

San Jose, California — Competitive eater Joey Chestnut has garnered attention recently regarding his relationship status. Fans are curious if the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champion is currently married or dating.

A source close to Chestnut, 39, revealed that he is not married but is still involved with his ex-fiancée, Neslie Ricasa. The couple split in 2015 but have remained on good terms since then.

Chestnut, known for his incredible eating feats, continues to focus on his professional career. He holds numerous records in competitive eating contests. Despite his busy schedule, he has made time for family and friends. “I always appreciate the support from my loved ones,” Chestnut said in a recent interview.

In addition to his eating competitions, Chestnut has participated in various charitable events, which showcase his dedication to giving back. Family members often support him at these events.

As of now, it appears that his relationship with Ricasa is a significant part of his life. “We are just taking things one step at a time,” Chestnut added, leaving fans speculating about the future of their connection.