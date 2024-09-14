Joey King Champions McG as Director for ‘Uglies’ Film Adaptation

In the search for a director for the movie adaptation of “Uglies,” actress Joey King quickly found a collaborator in McG. The process was reminiscent of when Drew Barrymore chose McG for the “Charlie's Angels” films. This film, now available on Netflix, adapts Scott Westerfeld‘s 2005 novel and unfolds in a society where citizens are transformed into “pretties” at the age of 16 through surgery, altering their looks and personalities.

The narrative follows Tally Youngblood, portrayed by Joey King, who initially desires to become a “pretty.” However, she soon discovers the unsettling truths about the surgery. Aside from starring in the film, King also took on the role of executive producer and worked hard to secure McG as the director, mirroring Barrymore’s determined support for McG in her past projects.

Speaking to TheWrap, McG expressed his appreciation for King, stating, “For me, it was very reminiscent of what Drew Barrymore did all those days ago with the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ pictures. Drew was incredibly influential and insisted on my involvement. Joey did something similar after seeing my creative vision for ‘Uglies.'”

McG elaborated on his collaborative experience with King, describing her as “fearless” and acknowledging her dedication, as she performed many of her own stunts. These included acting in challenging scenarios such as lying in a burning field and hanging from a helicopter alongside co-star Brianne Tju. He lauded her leadership qualities and talent, expressing his fortune in having her as a partner.

Those interested in the captivating adaptation can now stream “Uglies” on Netflix, where King’s and McG’s collaborative vision comes to life.