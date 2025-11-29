John Carroll, Mount Union Prepare for NCAA Playoff Showdowns on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The John Carroll Blue Streaks and Mount Union Purple Raiders will host their opening games in the NCAA Division III playoffs this Saturday after both teams received a bye in the first round.

The matchups will begin at noon; John Carroll plays Randolph-Macon at Don Shula Stadium in University Heights, while Mount Union faces Muhlenberg at Kehres Stadium in Alliance.

John Carroll finished the regular season with a 9-1 record, capturing the North Coast Athletic Conference championship with an undefeated 8-0 mark. Quarterback Nick Semptimphelter has had an impressive season, completing 80 percent of his passes, which is the highest at any collegiate level. He has thrown for 2,534 yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Wide receiver Tyren Montgomery tallied a record 81 receptions and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight year.

Randolph-Macon, hailing from Ashland, Va., sports a similar record of 9-1 and is a representative of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The game promises to be a significant test for John Carroll as they look to advance in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Mount Union boasts an undefeated 10-0 record, marking its ninth consecutive unbeaten regular season and their 36th Ohio Athletic Conference title. Quarterback Mikey Maloney, a redshirt freshman, has quickly made a name for himself, leading the conference with 27 touchdown passes. He completed 69 percent of his passes and has accumulated a passing efficiency rating of 187.3.

Maloney expressed confidence in his team’s performance, stating, “A lot of work goes in throughout the summer … We’re not going to take anything for granted, and we’ve got more work to do in the postseason.”

Mount Union won both previous playoff encounters against Muhlenberg, including a thrilling 35-29 overtime victory in 2021. This matchup is expected to garner significant attention, especially with Maloney leading a powerful offense that features standout players like Darnell Williams and Nick Turner.

Fans can purchase tickets for both games online through their respective university athletic websites. Both matchups will also be broadcasted on ESPN+ and local radio stations.