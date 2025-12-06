John Cena to Appear at FAN EXPO New Orleans Amid Retirement News

New Orleans, Louisiana – John Cena, a legendary figure in WWE history, has made headlines after announcing his retirement from professional wrestling, effective this month. This news comes shortly after he executed a rare ‘heel turn’ in the ring last year.

Beyond wrestling, Cena’s Hollywood career is thriving. He has captured audiences with his performances in blockbuster films like ‘F9,’ ‘The Suicide Squad,’ and the popular series ‘Peacemaker.’

Cena is set to attend the FAN EXPO New Orleans, which promises to be a major attraction for fans across Louisiana and the Gulf South. The event will include celebrity meet-and-greets, photo ops, autographs, and panel discussions featuring Cena and over two dozen other major celebrities.

Organizers of FAN EXPO have dubbed it Louisiana’s largest pop-culture celebration, featuring three full days of programming. With many guests from anime, gaming, streaming, comics, literature, and cosplay communities, the event is expected to attract thousands of attendees.

This year’s FAN EXPO will be one of the first significant fan conventions listed on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar. Attendees can purchase single-day tickets, three-day passes, youth and child admissions, family passes, and VIP/Ultimate packages online. Early-bird pricing will be available until Dec. 26.

The excitement for FAN EXPO is palpable as fans anticipate more celebrity announcements leading up to the event. Get your tickets today and join the celebration!