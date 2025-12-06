Entertainment
John Cena to Appear at FAN EXPO New Orleans Amid Retirement News
New Orleans, Louisiana – John Cena, a legendary figure in WWE history, has made headlines after announcing his retirement from professional wrestling, effective this month. This news comes shortly after he executed a rare ‘heel turn’ in the ring last year.
Beyond wrestling, Cena’s Hollywood career is thriving. He has captured audiences with his performances in blockbuster films like ‘F9,’ ‘The Suicide Squad,’ and the popular series ‘Peacemaker.’
Cena is set to attend the FAN EXPO New Orleans, which promises to be a major attraction for fans across Louisiana and the Gulf South. The event will include celebrity meet-and-greets, photo ops, autographs, and panel discussions featuring Cena and over two dozen other major celebrities.
Organizers of FAN EXPO have dubbed it Louisiana’s largest pop-culture celebration, featuring three full days of programming. With many guests from anime, gaming, streaming, comics, literature, and cosplay communities, the event is expected to attract thousands of attendees.
This year’s FAN EXPO will be one of the first significant fan conventions listed on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar. Attendees can purchase single-day tickets, three-day passes, youth and child admissions, family passes, and VIP/Ultimate packages online. Early-bird pricing will be available until Dec. 26.
The excitement for FAN EXPO is palpable as fans anticipate more celebrity announcements leading up to the event. Get your tickets today and join the celebration!
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown