John Cena Challenges Brock Lesnar at SmackDown in Montreal

Montreal, Quebec – The August 8 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured thrilling matches and a memorable callout from John Cena to Brock Lesnar. As Cena made his entrance to a roaring crowd at the Bell Centre, he acknowledged the Montreal fans, stating, “This audience IS the show.” Today marked Cena’s return after his WWE Championship loss at SummerSlam.

Cena opened the show by expressing gratitude to his fans, mentioning that he has only 11 appearances left before his retirement. He further stated, “If you want some, come get some!” in reference to Lesnar’s unexpected appearance at SummerSlam. The crowd erupted with cheers, warmly receiving Cena’s challenge to Lesnar.

In the ring, Cena was confronted by Logan Paul, who had been vocal about his desire for a match with the wrestling icon. Paul claimed, “John Cena doesn’t even know me anymore,” to which Cena retorted that Paul might have made the biggest mistake of his life.

As tensions escalated, Drew McIntyre ambushed Cena, leading to a chaotic scene until Cody Rhodes joined in to save Cena. The two teamed up to challenge Paul and McIntyre to a tag team match that night.

In the first match, Talla Tonga and JC Mateo of the MFTs defeated the Motor City Machine Guns, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, after an intense battle. The match ended with a chokeslam from Tonga, securing a pinfall victory.

The next highlight of the night was Sami Zayn surprising the audience by appearing to face United States Champion Solo Sikoa in a non-title match. Zayn, inspired by his hometown crowd, managed to pin Sikoa for a shocking victory despite interference from Sikoa’s team.

Charlotte Flair also had the spotlight, defeating Chelsea Green in a short but action-packed match after landing her signature Figure Eight leglock.

The main event saw Cena and Rhodes facing Paul and McIntyre. The match came to a quick end due to a disqualification when Paul struck Cena with a low blow. Following the match, McIntyre brutally attacked Rhodes, delivering a Claymore kick that sent Rhodes crashing through the announce table.

This episode of SmackDown captured the excitement of WWE with high-energy performances and set the stage for future rivalries, especially as Cena prepares for his next major showdown.