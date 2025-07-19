John Cena, Cody Rhodes Contract Signing Highlights SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas – Tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown features a highly anticipated contract signing between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for their rematch at SummerSlam in two weeks. The event will take place at the Frost Bank Center, gathering wrestling fans for an evening of competition and excitement.

This episode, airing live at 10 p.m. ET, also includes a fatal-four-way match to decide the next contenders for the tag titles against The Wyatt Sicks. Teams competing in this match will be DIY, Fraxiom, The Motor City Machine Guns, and Andrade and Rey Fenix.

Additionally, fans can look forward to the matchup between Charlotte Flair and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Stephanie Vaquer facing off against Alba Fyre. Former U.S. champion Jacob Fatu is also set to make an appearance after his return at Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend.

Rodriguez, excited about her championship title defense this Sunday, shared her thoughts on the significance of women’s wrestling today, especially as WWE prepares for its second Evolution event. She reflected on her journey and the support she receives from her father, Rick, an independent wrestler.

“I am just very grateful and very excited to be walking in as a WWE Women’s Tag Team champion and walking out as a women’s tag team champion. That’s not going to change,” Rodriguez said. “It is definitely going to be a challenge for us.”