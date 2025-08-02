Sports
John Cena and Cody Rhodes Face Off Before SummerSlam Showdown
NEWARK, New Jersey — John Cena and Cody Rhodes will meet one last time on SmackDown before their highly anticipated match at WWE SummerSlam. The two have a history, with Rhodes recently earning a title shot after winning the King of the Ring tournament.
The showdown follows Cena’s reign as the WWE champion, a title he clutched after defeating Rhodes during the WrestleMania 41 main event. This week, tensions escalated as Rhodes pressured Cena to add a street fight stipulation to their SummerSlam title match.
“This is more than just a title; it’s about respect,” Rhodes said. “I’m prepared to fight, even if Cena isn’t.” The stakes are high for both competitors, as they seek to prove themselves in front of a packed arena.
Tonight’s SmackDown will feature three additional matches. Damian Priest is set to clash with Aleister Black following weeks of growing tension, while Jimmy Uso faces Talla Tonga, the new enforcer of Solo Sikoa. Also, Zelina Vega aims to reclaim the women’s United States title from Giulia.
The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center, with CBS Sports covering all the highlights throughout the night.
Recent Posts
- Marta Kostyuk Shakes Hands with Daria Kasatkina at Canadian Open
- Luka Dončić Signs $165 Million Extension with Lakers
- Michelsen and Tien Set for ATP Rivalry Showdown
- Tensions Rise Between Akash Deep and Ben Duckett at The Oval Test
- FDA Issues Recall Warnings for Multiple Food Products Over Allergen Risks
- Luka Dončić Reveals Dramatic Physique Transformation Ahead of New NBA Season
- Ravindra Jadeja Sets New Record in Test Series Against England
- Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt Wins Tour de France Stage 8 to Claim Yellow Jersey
- Gasperini Announces Squad for Friendly Against Lens Ahead of Season
- Paige DeSorbo Reflects on Breakup and Exit from Bravo Series
- Weekend Forecast: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Ahead
- Alonso, Stroll Shine Despite Injury During Hungarian Grand Prix Practice
- Aston Martin Sells Formula One Stake Amid Financial Struggles
- Coney Community Advisory Committee Questions Casino Project Plans
- Denzel Perryman Arrested on Felony Assault Weapon Charge in Los Angeles
- Budapest Mayor Questioned Over Banned LGBTQ+ Pride March
- India Ends Day One at 204-6 Amid Controversy
- Air Jordan 10 “Steel Grey” Releases August 2—Here’s What You Need to Know
- New Crafting Recipes Added to Grow a Garden Game
- Cornel West’s Party Files Lawsuit to Challenge North Carolina Election Rules