John Cena and Cody Rhodes Face Off Before SummerSlam Showdown

NEWARK, New Jersey — John Cena and Cody Rhodes will meet one last time on SmackDown before their highly anticipated match at WWE SummerSlam. The two have a history, with Rhodes recently earning a title shot after winning the King of the Ring tournament.

The showdown follows Cena’s reign as the WWE champion, a title he clutched after defeating Rhodes during the WrestleMania 41 main event. This week, tensions escalated as Rhodes pressured Cena to add a street fight stipulation to their SummerSlam title match.

“This is more than just a title; it’s about respect,” Rhodes said. “I’m prepared to fight, even if Cena isn’t.” The stakes are high for both competitors, as they seek to prove themselves in front of a packed arena.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature three additional matches. Damian Priest is set to clash with Aleister Black following weeks of growing tension, while Jimmy Uso faces Talla Tonga, the new enforcer of Solo Sikoa. Also, Zelina Vega aims to reclaim the women’s United States title from Giulia.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center, with CBS Sports covering all the highlights throughout the night.