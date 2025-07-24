John Cena Discusses Potential Final Match Against The Rock

DENVER, Colorado — John Cena sparked intrigue among wrestling fans during an appearance at Fan Expo Denver regarding his potential final match later this year. When asked about possibly facing The Rock in this pivotal bout, Cena said, “It would be cool,” highlighting that he does not get to choose his opponents.

The two superstars first collided at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, where The Rock emerged victorious. Their rivalry was teased as “Once in a Lifetime,” but they met again at WrestleMania 29, where Cena prevailed, marking a significant moment in his career.

Since WrestleMania 29, Cena and The Rock have had minimal interactions, but that changed earlier this year when Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber. This development followed Cena’s attack on Cody Rhodes, instigating speculation about The Rock’s potential involvement in Cena’s upcoming title match against Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 3.

If The Rock were to influence that match, intentionally or not, it could facilitate a final showdown between the two legends, although it remains uncertain if The Rock will commit to such a match given his demanding schedule.

Regardless, Cena’s last match in December is anticipated to be a monumental event, whether or not it features The Rock.

Additionally, WWE is reportedly shifting plans involving Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker‘s potential matchup at SummerSlam, with tag team bouts now in discussion. As excitement builds, future matchups could further impact WWE’s landscape.