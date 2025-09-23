John Cena Faces Brock Lesnar in Farewell Match at Wrestlepalooza 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — John Cena‘s farewell tour in the WWE is nearing its end, and he faced off against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza 2025 on September 20. The event marked a significant moment in Cena’s celebrated career as he contends with the Beast Incarnate.

Both superstars have a long history, dating back to their intense matches, including their infamous bout at SummerSlam 2014. However, this encounter was not just another match for Cena; it was a chance to solidify his legacy as he approaches retirement.

Cena, a 17-time WWE world champion, made a notable entrance, showcasing his status as a wrestling icon. Despite a limited schedule leading up to the event, he continues to inspire fans with his resilience and charisma.

In a matchup filled with tension, Lesnar immediately attacked Cena, displaying his trademark aggression. Cena fought back with his signature moves, attempting multiple Attitude Adjustments. However, Lesnar countered, delivering a series of brutal F5s that ultimately secured his victory.

Following the match, Lesnar continued his assault, leaving Cena and the referee on the mat, highlighting the intense rivalries that have defined their careers.

The farewell tour has seen Cena accumulate a record number of appearances, but time is running out. With only five matches remaining, the WWE must determine how to best honor Cena’s legacy before he steps out of the ring for good.

Cena’s final show is scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13, but speculation regarding who will be his last opponent continues to swirl. A rematch with Lesnar or a showdown with rising stars like AJ Styles and Gunther has fans eager for what comes next.

The outcome of Cena’s last matches could define the narrative of his career, leaving fans wondering what his farewell should symbolize: triumph or empowering the next generation of wrestlers.