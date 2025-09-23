Sports
John Cena Faces Brock Lesnar in Farewell Match at Wrestlepalooza 2025
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — John Cena‘s farewell tour in the WWE is nearing its end, and he faced off against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza 2025 on September 20. The event marked a significant moment in Cena’s celebrated career as he contends with the Beast Incarnate.
Both superstars have a long history, dating back to their intense matches, including their infamous bout at SummerSlam 2014. However, this encounter was not just another match for Cena; it was a chance to solidify his legacy as he approaches retirement.
Cena, a 17-time WWE world champion, made a notable entrance, showcasing his status as a wrestling icon. Despite a limited schedule leading up to the event, he continues to inspire fans with his resilience and charisma.
In a matchup filled with tension, Lesnar immediately attacked Cena, displaying his trademark aggression. Cena fought back with his signature moves, attempting multiple Attitude Adjustments. However, Lesnar countered, delivering a series of brutal F5s that ultimately secured his victory.
Following the match, Lesnar continued his assault, leaving Cena and the referee on the mat, highlighting the intense rivalries that have defined their careers.
The farewell tour has seen Cena accumulate a record number of appearances, but time is running out. With only five matches remaining, the WWE must determine how to best honor Cena’s legacy before he steps out of the ring for good.
Cena’s final show is scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13, but speculation regarding who will be his last opponent continues to swirl. A rematch with Lesnar or a showdown with rising stars like AJ Styles and Gunther has fans eager for what comes next.
The outcome of Cena’s last matches could define the narrative of his career, leaving fans wondering what his farewell should symbolize: triumph or empowering the next generation of wrestlers.
Recent Posts
- Red Sox Aim for Playoff Spot with Game Against Blue Jays
- Cubs Pitcher Hendricks Uncertain About Retirement Plans
- Mariners Playoff Push Boosts Community Programs and Merchandise Sales
- Exciting Highlights from Week 4 of College Football Season
- Puebla Faces Chivas in Critical Apertura 2025 Matchup
- Roman Anthony’s Recovery Progress Puts Red Sox Playoff Hopes in Jeopardy
- Hakeem Jeffries Responds to Trump Pulling Congress Meeting Ahead of Shutdown Deadline
- Orlando Pride Faces San Diego Wave Without Marta Due to Injury
- Lynx’s Trust in Coach Fuels Title Hunt After Game 2 Loss
- Dwyane Wade Talks Adebayo’s Impressions of A’ja Wilson
- Mercury Overcome 20-Point Deficit to Beat Lynx in Overtime
- Controversy Erupts as Erika Kirk Involves Taylor Swift in Memorial Plans
- Triple Threat Match Highlights WWE Smackdown This Week
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Title Matches Await Fans at Kia Center
- Rick Moranis Returns in Spaceballs 2, Production Officially Begins
- Giants Face Rockies in Last Series of 2025 Season
- Fire Country Trailer Hints at Emotional Season 4 After Major Character Death
- Michael Porter Jr. Faces Backlash for WNBA Comments, Claims to be a Fan
- Jon Marks Returns to The Fanatic as Midday Host
- Athletics Face Royals in Final Series of the Season