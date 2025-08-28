Sports
John Cena Faces Criticism from Former Rival Jake Hager
Los Angeles, CA – WWE legend John Cena is facing renewed scrutiny after comments made by former wrestler Jake Hager, also known as Jack Swagger. Hager spoke to Canadian media personality Chris Van Vliet, revealing tensions from his time in WWE.
Hager recounted an incident following his victory at Money In The Bank where he expected to face Cena. He claimed Cena refused to allow him to gain a notable victory, stating, “I was told that was what happened. Because the original plan was that I was gonna beat him Monday night on Raw and not do the tease.” Hager’s comments highlight a controversial aspect of Cena’s career, where he has been accused of not putting over younger talent.
The 17-time World Champion’s reputation has cultivated both admiration and resentment. In 2010, during Cena’s ongoing feud with Wade Barrett and his faction Nexus, reports suggest Cena altered match outcomes to avoid losses to them. According to Hager, he is not the only wrestler who faced similar treatment from Cena.
During a Q&A in 2017, Cena addressed criticism regarding his influence over match outcomes. He stated, “I do pick what goes on in the story. In that particular moment, it was too much… I can’t change the television show, I’ve never had that power.”
Despite these revelations, many fans continue to support Cena, suggesting he “saved the company” by defeating wrestlers like Hager. As both Cena and Hager approach retirement, Hager is focusing on his trucking business while Cena is on a retirement tour.
This developing narrative illustrates the complex legacy of John Cena, intertwining moments of success with controversies as he prepares for the next phase in his life and career.
