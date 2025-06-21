Sports
John Cena Faces R-Truth in High-Stakes SmackDown Rematch
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — WWE Champion John Cena will compete against R-Truth in a highly anticipated rematch next Friday, June 20, on SmackDown. This match marks Cena’s first appearance on the blue brand since 2022, and it could potentially be his last.
The matchup follows a chaotic episode of SmackDown on June 13, where R-Truth, also known as Ron Killings, repeatedly attacked Cena. General Manager Nick Aldis decided a rematch was necessary, especially since Truth appears to be in a more motivated and aggressive state than previous encounters.
Commentator Wade Barrett highlighted the changes in R-Truth’s approach, stating, “I would never call this a rematch, as it is a very, very different R-Truth than the one we’ve seen before.” This adds a layer of intrigue for both Cena and fans alike.
In addition to the Cena-Truth rematch, the tournament brackets will feature a semifinal bout in the King and Queen of the Ring contests. Alexa Bliss is set to face Asuka, who made a strong return to WWE on June 16 by winning a Fatal 4-Way match. Meanwhile, Randy Orton and Sami Zayn will contend for a spot in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.
The June 20 episode promises to be an exciting showdown and will be broadcasted live on the USA Network. Fans are eager to see how Cena will strategize against R-Truth and whether Asuka can continue her winning streak against Bliss.
As the rivalry intensifies, all eyes will be on Grand Rapids this Friday night. How Cena navigates his confrontation with R-Truth could shape the narrative leading to SummerSlam, where he faces CM Punk for the WWE Championship.
