Sports
John Cena Faces R-Truth in Anticipated SmackDown Rematch
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Cena will step back into the SmackDown ring for the first time since 2022 when he faces off against R-Truth on June 20. This rematch comes after R-Truth, whose real name is Ron Killings, attacked Cena multiple times during the previous episode of SmackDown on June 13.
Cena’s confrontation with Truth follows an intense rivalry, which reignited after Truth cost Cena and Logan Paul a victory at Money in the Bank. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis intervened after Truth’s relentless attacks, scheduling the highly anticipated rematch.
Commentator Wade Barrett emphasized the changes in Truth since their last encounter, stating, “I would never call this a rematch. It is a very, very different R-Truth than the one we’ve seen before.” Barrett noted that the stakes are high for Cena, who aims to settle the score.
Alongside Cena and Truth’s clash, the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments will also continue next week. Alexa Bliss will compete against Asuka in the semifinals—a match set to be a significant test for Bliss, who impressed by defeating formidable opponents in her previous matches.
Asuka returned to WWE after a year-long hiatus, quickly establishing herself as a top contender by winning a hard-fought match against Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer on Raw.
Randy Orton and Sami Zayn will also compete in the King of the Ring semifinals, with the outcome possibly influencing Cena’s future title shot. Fans are eager to see how Cena will tackle the rematch against Truth and the high stakes involved in the upcoming tournament matches.
This SmackDown promises to be an exciting event filled with key matchups that could reshape the championship landscape. It will air live on the USA Network.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742