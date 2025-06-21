John Cena Faces R-Truth in Anticipated SmackDown Rematch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Cena will step back into the SmackDown ring for the first time since 2022 when he faces off against R-Truth on June 20. This rematch comes after R-Truth, whose real name is Ron Killings, attacked Cena multiple times during the previous episode of SmackDown on June 13.

Cena’s confrontation with Truth follows an intense rivalry, which reignited after Truth cost Cena and Logan Paul a victory at Money in the Bank. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis intervened after Truth’s relentless attacks, scheduling the highly anticipated rematch.

Commentator Wade Barrett emphasized the changes in Truth since their last encounter, stating, “I would never call this a rematch. It is a very, very different R-Truth than the one we’ve seen before.” Barrett noted that the stakes are high for Cena, who aims to settle the score.

Alongside Cena and Truth’s clash, the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments will also continue next week. Alexa Bliss will compete against Asuka in the semifinals—a match set to be a significant test for Bliss, who impressed by defeating formidable opponents in her previous matches.

Asuka returned to WWE after a year-long hiatus, quickly establishing herself as a top contender by winning a hard-fought match against Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer on Raw.

Randy Orton and Sami Zayn will also compete in the King of the Ring semifinals, with the outcome possibly influencing Cena’s future title shot. Fans are eager to see how Cena will tackle the rematch against Truth and the high stakes involved in the upcoming tournament matches.

This SmackDown promises to be an exciting event filled with key matchups that could reshape the championship landscape. It will air live on the USA Network.