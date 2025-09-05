John Cena’s Final SmackDown Appearance in Chicago Tonight

CHICAGO, Illinois — WWE SmackDown is set to air live tonight from the Allstate Arena, featuring a highly anticipated final appearance by John Cena in The Windy City. Fans are eager to see what the 17-time World Champion has in store following his recent victory over Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris.

This significant event not only marks Cena’s farewell to Chicago, where he started his WWE journey 23 years ago, but also the inaugural broadcast leading up to the first-ever Wrestlepalooza, scheduled for September 20 in Indianapolis.

In addition to John Cena, Sami Zayn will be showcasing his recently acquired United States Championship title, after defeating Solo Sikoa last week. Zayn’s return to the ring adds excitement as fans await his first appearance as champion.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest is also making headlines as he seeks retribution against Aleister Black, who put him out of action previously. Their tense rivalry is likely to escalate tonight, prompting uncertainty about Priest’s next moves.

CM Punk, a Chicago native and fan favorite, is officially part of the lineup, raising expectations for surprises during the broadcast. His ongoing feud with Seth Rollins intensifies the atmosphere, especially after a confrontation on Monday Night Raw involving Becky Lynch.

Though specific matches have yet to be announced, excitement surrounds the possibility of surprise appearances, including speculation about Brock Lesnar. Fans wonder if he will make an appearance during Cena’s last show in Chicago, a city that has historically played a crucial role in WWE lore.

The SmackDown live broadcast commences at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network, with potential for unexpected twists and developments throughout the evening.