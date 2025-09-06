Sports
John Cena’s Final WWE Appearances Set for Boston and New York City
BOSTON, MA — WWE announced today that 17-time World Champion John Cena will make his final appearances in Boston and New York City this November as part of his farewell tour. Cena’s last match at Monday Night Raw is scheduled for TD Garden on Nov. 10, followed by a performance at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17.
Tickets for both events will go on sale starting Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. ET. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available a day earlier on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. ET.
WWE is also offering Raw Priority Pass packages through its exclusive partner, On Location. These premium packages include top seating in the Madison Club, all-inclusive hospitality, and opportunities to meet Superstars.
During his illustrious career, Cena captured two of his 17 World Championships at TD Garden. He won his first World Heavyweight Championship there in 2008 against Chris Jericho, and later took home the WWE Championship at a Money in the Bank ladder match in 2014 against a field that included Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.
“John’s ability to take a beating and keep coming back is truly remarkable,” said Kurt Angle, a WWE Hall of Famer. “He was easy to build up because he was rarely injured and very reliable.”
Cena, a West Newbury native, has been a significant figure in the wrestling industry for over two decades, beginning his WWE career in 2002 with a match against Angle. At 48, he is stepping away while still performing at the top of his game instead of prolonging his career beyond its peak.
November will be an important month for Cena, who has limited dates left on his farewell tour. His next match is set for Wrestlepalooza on Sept. 20, where he is expected to face Brock Lesnar.
“I know John will truly miss pro wrestling,” Angle said. “But he’s etched in stone as the greatest WWE superstar of all time.”
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase