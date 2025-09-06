John Cena’s Final WWE Appearances Set for Boston and New York City

BOSTON, MA — WWE announced today that 17-time World Champion John Cena will make his final appearances in Boston and New York City this November as part of his farewell tour. Cena’s last match at Monday Night Raw is scheduled for TD Garden on Nov. 10, followed by a performance at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17.

Tickets for both events will go on sale starting Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. ET. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available a day earlier on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. ET.

WWE is also offering Raw Priority Pass packages through its exclusive partner, On Location. These premium packages include top seating in the Madison Club, all-inclusive hospitality, and opportunities to meet Superstars.

During his illustrious career, Cena captured two of his 17 World Championships at TD Garden. He won his first World Heavyweight Championship there in 2008 against Chris Jericho, and later took home the WWE Championship at a Money in the Bank ladder match in 2014 against a field that included Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.

“John’s ability to take a beating and keep coming back is truly remarkable,” said Kurt Angle, a WWE Hall of Famer. “He was easy to build up because he was rarely injured and very reliable.”

Cena, a West Newbury native, has been a significant figure in the wrestling industry for over two decades, beginning his WWE career in 2002 with a match against Angle. At 48, he is stepping away while still performing at the top of his game instead of prolonging his career beyond its peak.

November will be an important month for Cena, who has limited dates left on his farewell tour. His next match is set for Wrestlepalooza on Sept. 20, where he is expected to face Brock Lesnar.

“I know John will truly miss pro wrestling,” Angle said. “But he’s etched in stone as the greatest WWE superstar of all time.”