John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN – WWE will hold its first-ever Wrestlepalooza event on September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, featuring John Cena as the headline act. This event marks a significant partnership between WWE and ESPN, which will stream all WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs) on its direct-to-consumer platform starting this fall.

Wrestlepalooza will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will showcase other superstars, including Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre. This event is particularly notable as it will be Cena’s last match in Indianapolis, a city that previously hosted the record-setting Royal Rumble in 2025.

“On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Chief Content Officer. “The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”

Tickets for Wrestlepalooza will go on sale on Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m. ET, with a presale starting the day before. For fans looking for a special experience, Wrestlepalooza Priority Pass packages are available, offering premium seating and exclusive events with superstars.

Wrestlepalooza will serve as both a launch for ESPN’s expanded UFC and WWE offerings, as well as a strategic move to go head-to-head against All Elite Wrestling’s All Out that same evening. ESPN’s new streaming service will carry all WWE PLEs annually, ensuring fans have access to marquee events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

As WWE shifts its premier events to ESPN, the sports network’s DTC service is priced at $29.99 monthly, which includes live access to WWE’s offerings. This new chapter promises excitement for wrestling fans and a competitive landscape for sports entertainment.