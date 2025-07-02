John Cena and Idris Elba Team Up in Heads of State

FARGO, ND, USA – The action comedy film Heads of State is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting July 2. The movie stars John Cena as U.S. President Will Derringer and Idris Elba as UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, who must collaborate despite their fierce rivalry to avert a global disaster.

In Heads of State, Derringer and Clarke find themselves targeted by an unseen enemy following a tense meeting. As they navigate political tensions, they realize their survival relies on forming an uneasy alliance. The film also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who assists them in their mission.

At the London premiere, Cena expressed enthusiasm about working with Elba, saying, “Honestly, our time on screen is effortless. He brings the best out of me, and I try to provide an environment where he can shine.” Elba echoed these sentiments, highlighting the film’s fun and friendly dynamic.

Director Ilya Naishuller aimed to capture the essence of buddy cop movies from the ’80s and ’90s. He described the collaboration between Cena and Elba as the perfect mix of American optimism and British realism. “The goal was to create a crowd-pleaser that unites people, especially around the Fourth of July,” Naishuller shared.

Chopra Jonas commented on the comedic aspects of her role, noting, “It was really different, because it was a comedy. I love my puns. You’ve got to be smart to be punny.”

The film promises a mix of thrilling action sequences and comedic moments as the characters confront their challenges. Heads of State will be available for viewing on Prime Video on July 2.