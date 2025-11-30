Sports
John Cena Makes Final WWE Appearance at Survivor Series in San Diego
San Diego, California – John Cena takes center stage Saturday at WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames, marking a significant milestone in his farewell tour. The event, starting at 7 p.m. ET at Petco Park, is the 39th annual Survivor Series and the first premium live event in San Diego since 2008’s One Night Stand.
Survivor Series, known for launching the careers of many wrestling icons, features intense matchups this year. Notable debuts at this event include The Undertaker in 1990 and The Rock in 1996. This year, two WarGames matches headline the card, showcasing five wrestlers on each team. The men’s match pits John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso against Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.
The women’s match showcases Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee, facing off against Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. Cena is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, while Stephanie Vaquer will face Nikki Bella for the Women’s World Championship.
Roman Reigns looks to tie Randy Orton’s record for most Survivor Series victories with ten wins. He is aiming for his seventh consecutive win and remains undefeated in main-event matches at Survivor Series. His opponents in the men’s WarGames match have never triumphed at the event, Kicking off a potentially thrilling showdown.
Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar will experience WarGames for the first time, while Jey Uso leads with three previous appearances. The men’s match promises to close the show with a rich history of dramatic encounters. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre seeks to avoid a sixth straight loss at Survivor Series as part of Team Raw.
The Intercontinental Championship has not changed hands at Survivor Series since 2001. Cena’s history at this event includes not participating in Survivor Series matches for the past eight years, making this a highly anticipated return.
As the event approaches, fans can expect action-packed matches and memorable moments. The energy in San Diego reflects the legacy Cena has built, and all eyes will be on him during his final WWE appearance.
Recent Posts
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders