John Cena Makes Final WWE Appearance at Survivor Series in San Diego

San Diego, California – John Cena takes center stage Saturday at WWE’s Survivor Series: WarGames, marking a significant milestone in his farewell tour. The event, starting at 7 p.m. ET at Petco Park, is the 39th annual Survivor Series and the first premium live event in San Diego since 2008’s One Night Stand.

Survivor Series, known for launching the careers of many wrestling icons, features intense matchups this year. Notable debuts at this event include The Undertaker in 1990 and The Rock in 1996. This year, two WarGames matches headline the card, showcasing five wrestlers on each team. The men’s match pits John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso against Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.

The women’s match showcases Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Lee, facing off against Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. Cena is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, while Stephanie Vaquer will face Nikki Bella for the Women’s World Championship.

Roman Reigns looks to tie Randy Orton’s record for most Survivor Series victories with ten wins. He is aiming for his seventh consecutive win and remains undefeated in main-event matches at Survivor Series. His opponents in the men’s WarGames match have never triumphed at the event, Kicking off a potentially thrilling showdown.

Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar will experience WarGames for the first time, while Jey Uso leads with three previous appearances. The men’s match promises to close the show with a rich history of dramatic encounters. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre seeks to avoid a sixth straight loss at Survivor Series as part of Team Raw.

The Intercontinental Championship has not changed hands at Survivor Series since 2001. Cena’s history at this event includes not participating in Survivor Series matches for the past eight years, making this a highly anticipated return.

As the event approaches, fans can expect action-packed matches and memorable moments. The energy in San Diego reflects the legacy Cena has built, and all eyes will be on him during his final WWE appearance.