John Cena Returns to WWE SmackDown from Dublin This Friday

DUBLIN, Ireland — WWE SmackDown returns to the 3Arena in Dublin tonight, August 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. Eastern. This episode features several exciting matches and segments leading up to the WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

John Cena, a 17-time champion, makes his much-anticipated return as he prepares for a showdown with Logan Paul at the upcoming Clash in Paris. Fans should not miss this pivotal moment as Cena highlights the evening.

In women’s tag team action, reigning champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss seek revenge after last week’s attack by Chelsea Green and The Secret Service. Flair will face Piper Niven in a one-on-one match, aiming to regain control and settle the score.

Additionally, the Motor City Machine Guns will battle Melo Don’t Miz after a backstage disagreement. As tensions rise, questions linger if The Miz and Carmelo Hayes can unify their efforts against their seasoned opponents.

The tag team division will also feature The Street Profits taking on the dangerous MFTs, promising an electrifying encounter. Viewers can expect high-flying action and strategic gameplay from all competitors.

Lastly, R-Truth will face the intimidating Aleister Black, bringing a thrilling dynamic as he channels his character Ron Killings. Fans are in for an action-packed night of wrestling as SmackDown continues to heat up.

For those unable to catch the live broadcast on USA Network, multiple streaming options are available, including free trials and discounts for new subscribers. Make sure to tune in tonight!