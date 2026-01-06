Sports
John Collins Returns, Contributes to Clippers Victory Over Kings
LOS ANGELES, CA – John Collins returned to the court on December 30, 2025, after missing a game due to illness and helped the Los Angeles Clippers secure a dominant win against the Sacramento Kings.
Collins, who was considered questionable before the game, stepped up in a big way, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. He also recorded five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three blocks in just 22 minutes of play.
Before his illness, Collins had been a significant contributor to the Clippers’ roster, averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals in December across 10 games. His return was expected to impact Nicolas Batum’s playing time as Collins resumed his spot in the starting lineup.
Derrick Jones Jr., who is also working back from injury, played 20 minutes off the bench in the same game. However, the blowout nature of this win raised questions about the minutes distribution moving forward, particularly in tougher matchups.
As the NBA season progresses, fantasy managers will keep an eye on how Collins’ role evolves, especially with Jones Jr. back in the mix.
