John Daly II Advances to Quarterfinals of U.S. Amateur Championship

SAN FRANCISCO — John Daly II, a senior at the University of Arkansas and the son of two-time major champion John Daly, advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur Championship held at Olympic Club on Thursday. Daly showcased impressive skill by winning two matches, defeating Nate Smith 2 up in the morning and Daniel Bennett 3 up in the afternoon.

Daly faced a tough opponent in Smith, who won the opening hole. Still, Daly quickly squared the match and turned the tide. After taking a 1-up lead, he maintained his advantage to ultimately win the match. In the round of 16, Daly continued his strong play, starting with a 4-up lead over Bennett, who is ranked 27th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Daly maintained control, successfully clinching the match after tying several late holes.

“I feel good about my game right now,” Daly said. “Winning the first hole set a positive tone, and my putts just kept falling.” Daly’s performance at Olympic Club has surprised few, as he recently triumphed at the Southern Amateur Championship.

On Friday, Daly will face Mason Howell, a talented young golfer from Georgia who qualified for the U.S. Open earlier this year. Howell secured his position by defeating second-ranked Ben James and Max Herendeen in prior rounds. Both players are eager to compete for the championship, adding further excitement to Friday’s matchup.

While the spotlight was on Daly, Niall Shiels Donegan experienced his own successes, winning two matches to reach the quarterfinals as well. His performance included a thrilling comeback, finishing his matches with birdie-birdie to secure victories over top-ranked players.

The U.S. Amateur Championship, one of the most prestigious events in amateur golf, continues to draw attention and talent from across the nation. As Daly prepares for his next match, he hopes to build on his momentum in pursuit of the championship title.