Entertainment
John Daly Cast as Happy Gilmore’s Brother in Upcoming Netflix Sequel
LOS ANGELES, CA — John Daly, the renowned golfer, is set to play Happy Gilmore’s brother in the much-anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, scheduled for release on Netflix on July 25, 2025. Despite his impressive career and past earnings, Daly’s net worth is reported to be only $2 million, a stark contrast to his once-thriving status as a marketing heavyweight in golf.
At 59 years old, Daly is recognized not just for his golf skills, but also for his unique lifestyle, characterized by his bold fashion choices, high-profile sponsorships, and candid demeanor. Over the years, Daly has become almost as famous for his tumultuous personal life and gambling habits as he is for his powerful drives on the golf course.
Daly openly admitted that he has lost between $50 million and $60 million to gambling throughout his life, a significant factor contributing to his current financial situation. In addition, he has experienced the costs associated with four divorces and is currently engaged to Anna Cladakis.
“I’m kind of Happy’s brother. Hopefully, it’s coming out July 25th,” Daly said during an appearance on the Like a Farmer Podcast. “I had a blast. And Adam’s been a friend of mine for a long time. It’s funny, funny, funny. That’s all I’m going to say. It is awesome.”
Daly was surprised when he learned about his casting. “My agent called me and said, ‘Hey, I think you’re going to be in Happy Gilmore 2.’ I go, ‘Really?’ Most of the time, it’d be like, am I going to be on the range? Maybe 10 seconds? He goes, ‘No, you’re going to be his brother. You’re going to get him back to playing golf,’” he recalled.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his earnings from the film, one thing remains clear: Daly’s legacy continues to grow, even if his bank account does not reflect the same success. He is looking forward to sharing his experience in the film, indicating that his role will be significant compared to typical cameos.
Fans await the release of Happy Gilmore 2, which promises to capture the spirit of the original film while showcasing Daly’s distinct flair and humor.
