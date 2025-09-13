John Daly Sets Tour Record with 19 Strokes on One Hole

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota — John Daly made headlines on Friday during the PGA Tour Champions’ 2025 Sanford International by recording a staggering 19 strokes on the par-5 12th hole at Minnehaha Country Club.

Daly, known for his wild play and big numbers, started the hole at 4-over par and ended at 18-over, reportedly taking seven penalty strokes that contributed to his record-breaking score. PGA Tour officials confirmed that Daly’s score on the hole was 19 after initially being marked as 17.

According to shot-by-shot stats, Daly’s troubles began when he hit his tee shot into the rough, followed by seven successive shots into the penalty area comprising a water hazard and trees. After escaping the hazard, he made his 19th stroke from just off the green.

This 19-stroke effort surpasses Daly’s previous personal high of 18, which he recorded at the 1998 Arnold Palmer Invitational on a different par-5 hole at Bay Hill. The PGA Tour Champions record stood at 16 strokes, held by three players, most recently Bruce Crampton in 1996.

Despite the difficult hole, Daly showed resilience and managed to birdie the 15th hole shortly after his 19 on the 12th. He finished the round with a total score of 18-over 88, significantly behind the field, with Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera leading the tournament with a score of 64.

Daly’s legendary standing in golf is often linked to his unpredictable performance on the course, and this latest incident adds to a unique career filled with highs and lows.