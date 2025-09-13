Sports
John Daly Sets Tour Record with 19 Strokes on One Hole
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota — John Daly made headlines on Friday during the PGA Tour Champions’ 2025 Sanford International by recording a staggering 19 strokes on the par-5 12th hole at Minnehaha Country Club.
Daly, known for his wild play and big numbers, started the hole at 4-over par and ended at 18-over, reportedly taking seven penalty strokes that contributed to his record-breaking score. PGA Tour officials confirmed that Daly’s score on the hole was 19 after initially being marked as 17.
According to shot-by-shot stats, Daly’s troubles began when he hit his tee shot into the rough, followed by seven successive shots into the penalty area comprising a water hazard and trees. After escaping the hazard, he made his 19th stroke from just off the green.
This 19-stroke effort surpasses Daly’s previous personal high of 18, which he recorded at the 1998 Arnold Palmer Invitational on a different par-5 hole at Bay Hill. The PGA Tour Champions record stood at 16 strokes, held by three players, most recently Bruce Crampton in 1996.
Despite the difficult hole, Daly showed resilience and managed to birdie the 15th hole shortly after his 19 on the 12th. He finished the round with a total score of 18-over 88, significantly behind the field, with Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera leading the tournament with a score of 64.
Daly’s legendary standing in golf is often linked to his unpredictable performance on the course, and this latest incident adds to a unique career filled with highs and lows.
Recent Posts
- Yankees GM Confirms Volpe as Shortstop Despite Injury Woes
- Yoel Romero Wins Bareknuckle Boxing Debut with Knockout
- John Daly Sets Tour Record with 19 Strokes on One Hole
- UCLA Faces New Mexico Amidst Disappointing Season Start
- Cincinnati Reds Fall Below .500 in Disappointing Loss to Mets
- Deion Sanders to Start Third-String QB Ryan Staub Against Houston
- Villanova Wildcats Reveal 2025-26 Basketball Schedule
- High-Stakes Showdowns Await College Football Teams in Week 3
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto Aims to Extend Dodgers’ Winning Streak Against Giants
- Simeon Price Finds New Life with Colorado Buffaloes Football Team
- Jordan Clarkson Reveals Knicks Signing Origin at Central Park Podcast
- Rodón Struggles in Yankees Loss Despite Strong Performance
- Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards of Abandoning Messy Home
- Charlie Kirk Assassination Sparks Outcry from Sports Community
- Leighton Eliminated from Great British Bake Off After Biscuit Week
- Pachuca Hosts Cruz Azul in Key Apertura 2025 Match
- Ovi, Bryant Myers Face Off in Boxing Match This Friday
- Junior Faces La Equidad Amid Leadership Crisis
- Connors Shines with Two Touchdowns in Houston’s Victory Over Rice
- Yankees Exploit Scherzer’s Pitch Tipping in Dramatic Win