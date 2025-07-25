Sports
John Daly II Shines at Southern Amateur Championship in Arkansas
Fayetteville, Arkansas — John Daly II has made headlines after winning the 119th Southern Amateur Championship, showcasing his talent and determination in golf. The event, held at The Blessings Golf Club, is one of the seven Majors on the Elite Amateur Golf Series circuit.
The 21-year-old University of Arkansas senior dominated the competition, finishing with an impressive score of 10-under par. He secured victory with a final-round score of 68, leading by five strokes against competitors Garrett Endicott and Wells Williams.
Daly II, the son of golf legend John Daly, exhibited remarkable composure throughout the tournament, despite the pressure of his father’s famous legacy. In an interview after the event, he said, “It was really cool. I was just hoping my shot wasn’t in the bunker. I just knew if I put together a solid round, I had a chance.”
John Daly, known for his own storied career and “bad boy” image, expressed his pride on social media after his son’s victory. “One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll,” he wrote, showcasing his support for his son’s achievements.
John Daly II’s love for golf has been evident since childhood, as he began accompanying his father to tournaments at the age of six. This extensive background has shaped his approach to the game. “I just, I love the game of golf. I’ve been around it forever,” he commented about his passion for the sport.
As he continues to carve his own path in golf, Daly II aims to honor his father’s legacy while establishing his own identity in the game. With this championship win, he is well on his way to achieving that goal.
Recent Posts
- Zidansek Eliminates Last Italian Hope at Palermo Ladies Open
- Marlins Face Brewers in Critical NL Matchup Tonight
- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New England
- Medvedev Advances to Quarter-Finals at Washington Open
- Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown