John Daly II Shines at Southern Amateur Championship in Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas — John Daly II has made headlines after winning the 119th Southern Amateur Championship, showcasing his talent and determination in golf. The event, held at The Blessings Golf Club, is one of the seven Majors on the Elite Amateur Golf Series circuit.

The 21-year-old University of Arkansas senior dominated the competition, finishing with an impressive score of 10-under par. He secured victory with a final-round score of 68, leading by five strokes against competitors Garrett Endicott and Wells Williams.

Daly II, the son of golf legend John Daly, exhibited remarkable composure throughout the tournament, despite the pressure of his father’s famous legacy. In an interview after the event, he said, “It was really cool. I was just hoping my shot wasn’t in the bunker. I just knew if I put together a solid round, I had a chance.”

John Daly, known for his own storied career and “bad boy” image, expressed his pride on social media after his son’s victory. “One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll,” he wrote, showcasing his support for his son’s achievements.

John Daly II’s love for golf has been evident since childhood, as he began accompanying his father to tournaments at the age of six. This extensive background has shaped his approach to the game. “I just, I love the game of golf. I’ve been around it forever,” he commented about his passion for the sport.

As he continues to carve his own path in golf, Daly II aims to honor his father’s legacy while establishing his own identity in the game. With this championship win, he is well on his way to achieving that goal.