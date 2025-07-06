Sports
John Deere Classic Begins Amid Excitement in Silvis, Illinois
SILVIS, Illinois — The 2025 John Deere Classic kicked off on Thursday, July 3, at TPC Deere Run. This year’s tournament features 156 players, including defending champion Davis Thompson. The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards.
After the first round, Doug Ghim leads the tournament with a score of 15-under par, following a strong second-round score of 68. He holds a one-stroke advantage over a group of four players tied for second at 14-under. This group includes Max Homa, Brian Campbell, David Lipsky, and Emiliano Grillo.
Among those in pursuit at 10-under par are Si Woo Kim and Camilo Villegas. Tee times for the third round are set to start between 8:45 and 11 a.m. ET, with players going off Nos. 1 and 10 in threesomes.
The John Deere Classic is part of the lead-up to the FedEx Cup playoffs, creating added urgency as players seek to secure their positions. Ben Griffin, who has two PGA Tour wins this season, is also in the field, bringing additional intensity to the competition.
The event runs until Sunday, July 6, with coverage on Golf Channel and CBS for the final rounds. PGA TOUR LIVE offers streaming options for viewers looking to catch all the action live.
For those interested in listening, the John Deere Classic can be heard live on various sports channels throughout the tournament, with coverage available on channel 92.
Recent Posts
- Twins Aim for Sweep Against Rays in Minneapolis
- Backlash for Houston Board Member After Flood Comments
- Ben Folds Announces Tour After Resigning from Kennedy Center Role
- Scott Dixon Takes Victory at The Honda Indy 200 After Late Surge
- Alex Padilla Returns to Athletic Club After Short Stint with Pumas
- Baltimore Orioles Top Rays 5-1 with Kremer’s Strong Performance
- Las Vegas Aces Aim for Victory Against Struggling Connecticut Sun
- Guardians Face Tough Challenge Against Tigers’ Skubal Tonight
- Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures