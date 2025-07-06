John Deere Classic Begins Amid Excitement in Silvis, Illinois

SILVIS, Illinois — The 2025 John Deere Classic kicked off on Thursday, July 3, at TPC Deere Run. This year’s tournament features 156 players, including defending champion Davis Thompson. The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards.

After the first round, Doug Ghim leads the tournament with a score of 15-under par, following a strong second-round score of 68. He holds a one-stroke advantage over a group of four players tied for second at 14-under. This group includes Max Homa, Brian Campbell, David Lipsky, and Emiliano Grillo.

Among those in pursuit at 10-under par are Si Woo Kim and Camilo Villegas. Tee times for the third round are set to start between 8:45 and 11 a.m. ET, with players going off Nos. 1 and 10 in threesomes.

The John Deere Classic is part of the lead-up to the FedEx Cup playoffs, creating added urgency as players seek to secure their positions. Ben Griffin, who has two PGA Tour wins this season, is also in the field, bringing additional intensity to the competition.

The event runs until Sunday, July 6, with coverage on Golf Channel and CBS for the final rounds. PGA TOUR LIVE offers streaming options for viewers looking to catch all the action live.

For those interested in listening, the John Deere Classic can be heard live on various sports channels throughout the tournament, with coverage available on channel 92.