John Deere Classic Celebrates 25 Years with July 4th Excitement

SILVIS, Illinois — The John Deere Classic kicks off on July 4th, celebrating its 25th anniversary at TPC Deere Run. With a full field of 156 players, the event promises exciting moments in honor of both Independence Day and golf excellence.

The TPC Deere Run course has a reputation for low scoring, encouraging players to aim for birdies, especially with past records. Last year’s event saw Davis Thompson set a course record with a winning score of 28-under par. This year, players are looking to capitalize on favorable course conditions and solidify their positions in the FedExCup standings.

Midwest courses are known for their welcoming designs, and TPC Deere Run is no exception. The course measures 7,289 yards, with fairways and greens that reward accuracy. However, players must learn to navigate the challenging undulations of the bentgrass greens.

This year’s tournament will feature classic summer weather, with warm temperatures reaching into the 90s during the day. Golfers will face a moderate breeze, with a potential rain system expected to approach during the weekend, impacting play.

As the competition unfolds over the holiday weekend, players will strive to remain among the top in FedExCup points by taking advantage of every scoring opportunity. The spotlight will be on the leaderboard as fireworks light up the skies above the Quad Cities.