John Deere Confirms Layoffs Due to Economic Struggle

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere announced it will lay off nearly 240 employees at three Midwest factories as demand for agricultural equipment declines. This move comes in response to lower order volumes amid a struggling agricultural economy.

The layoffs will occur at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, as well as facilities in Moline and Waterloo. The company revealed the layoffs in a statement Friday, emphasizing the challenges faced by farmers and growers that directly impact their business.

In the statement, John Deere said, “This is a challenging time for many farmers, growers and producers, and directly impacts our business in the near term. We remain committed to keeping our U.S. manufacturing footprint strong, viable and competitive.”

Earlier this week, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) mistakenly reported that 819 layoffs would take place at the Harvester Works. They later clarified that this figure was incorrect, attributing it to an internal error.

“We sincerely apologize for the oversight and are evaluating our processes to ensure a similar error does not occur in the future,” the Illinois DCEO stated. The agency thanked media members for bringing the issue to their attention.

Affected employees were notified about the layoffs on Friday and will be eligible for recall to their positions based on length of service, with openings filled in order of seniority. John Deere also outlined several benefits for those laid off.

The company plans to invest nearly $20 billion over the next decade to improve its manufacturing facilities across the United States, indicating a long-term commitment to maintaining its operations despite current challenges.