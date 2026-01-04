John Elway’s Controversial Take on Terry Bradshaw

DENVER, Colo. — Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway expressed strong feelings about fellow football legend Terry Bradshaw during a recent Netflix interview promoting his new documentary. When asked to compare the two quarterbacks, Elway didn’t hesitate to state his preference for Joe Montana over both Bradshaw and other modern greats.

‘No doubt, Joe Montana,’ Elway said during the interview. He confirmed his opinion on Bradshaw, stating, ‘Terry Bradshaw’s way down on my list.’

The rivalry between Elway and Bradshaw dates back to the 1983 NFL draft, when the Baltimore Colts selected Elway with the first overall pick. Before that draft, Bradshaw voiced his concerns about Elway, claiming he was not a quarterback suited to lead a championship team. ‘In my opinion, he’s not the kind of guy you win championships with,’ Bradshaw said back then.

Elway went on to prove his critics wrong, leading the Denver Broncos to two Super Bowl victories. Interestingly, their paths crossed again when Bradshaw presented Elway with the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XXXIII, marking a unique culmination of their long-standing rivalry.

The sharp remarks and competitive history between these two quarterbacks suggest any friendship is unlikely. Elway remains a focal point in discussions of great quarterbacks while Bradshaw, another four-time Super Bowl champion, continues to defend his legacy.