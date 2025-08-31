John Fogerty Announces Concert in Salem on November 1

SALEM, Va. — Rock legend John Fogerty, founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will perform at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. The venue made the announcement this week, generating excitement among fans.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Wednesday, August 27, at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased through official channels as well as at the Salem Civic Center Box Office during regular business hours. Prices will range from $53.50 to $149.50, with parking available for an additional $10.

Fogerty, 80, is expected to perform a selection of his classic hits, including “Born on the Bayou,” “Green River,” and “Proud Mary.” This show will mark the first time he will share the stage with his two sons, Shane and Tyler, who are part of his touring band.

This concert is a part of Fogerty’s newly announced North American tour, dubbed The Legacy Tour, which begins on October 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The tour includes 11 new U.S. stops throughout late October and November.

In addition to the previously announced shows, the new performances will take Fogerty to several states, including Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Fans eager to catch the show should be prepared to act fast when tickets are released.

Fogerty recently released his latest studio album titled Legacy, featuring updated versions of classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs. He expressed joy in revisiting these tracks while collaborating with his family.

“I think there’s a great sense of joy about the whole thing,” Fogerty told his fans. “Making this record with my family was a beautiful experience.”