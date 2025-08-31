Entertainment
John Fogerty Announces Concert in Salem on November 1
SALEM, Va. — Rock legend John Fogerty, founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will perform at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. The venue made the announcement this week, generating excitement among fans.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Wednesday, August 27, at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased through official channels as well as at the Salem Civic Center Box Office during regular business hours. Prices will range from $53.50 to $149.50, with parking available for an additional $10.
Fogerty, 80, is expected to perform a selection of his classic hits, including “Born on the Bayou,” “Green River,” and “Proud Mary.” This show will mark the first time he will share the stage with his two sons, Shane and Tyler, who are part of his touring band.
This concert is a part of Fogerty’s newly announced North American tour, dubbed The Legacy Tour, which begins on October 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The tour includes 11 new U.S. stops throughout late October and November.
In addition to the previously announced shows, the new performances will take Fogerty to several states, including Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Fans eager to catch the show should be prepared to act fast when tickets are released.
Fogerty recently released his latest studio album titled Legacy, featuring updated versions of classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs. He expressed joy in revisiting these tracks while collaborating with his family.
“I think there’s a great sense of joy about the whole thing,” Fogerty told his fans. “Making this record with my family was a beautiful experience.”
Recent Posts
- AS Monaco Signs Young Belgian Talent Stanis Idumbo
- Salah Calls Arsenal Premier League Favorites Ahead of Showdown
- Roma Eyes Federico Chiesa as Transfer Deadline Approaches
- Liverpool’s Joe Gomez in Talks for Permanent Move to AC Milan
- Arsenal’s Max Dowman Makes Premier League Debut at 15
- Historic Collegiate Volleyball Matches Set for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena
- Boca Juniors Prepares for Key Match Against Aldosivi in Mar del Plata
- Wildcats Win Season Opener Against Toledo in Close Contest
- Pato O’Ward Aims for First Win from Pole at Nashville Grand Prix
- FC Barcelona Faces Rayo Vallecano in League Matchup
- RCD Espanyol Faces Osasuna in Exciting LaLiga Showdown
- AFC South Teams Gear Up for 2025 NFL Season Showdown
- Incoming Solar Storm May Ignite Auroras This Labor Day
- Bruno Lage Discusses Squad Changes Ahead of Key Match
- Top-ranked Nebraska Meets No. 7 Kentucky in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
- Real Betis Hosts Athletic Bilbao in Key La Liga Match
- Betis Faces Athletic Club Amid Antony Transfer Uncertainty
- Juventus Faces Genoa in Serie A Showdown
- Pegula and Navarro Advance to US Open Third Round with Strong Wins
- Ann Li’s Journey: Rising Star in American Tennis