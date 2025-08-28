John Fogerty Reveals New Tour Dates Following Album Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — John Fogerty has announced a new North American tour following the release of his latest studio album, which features new versions of 20 classic songs from his time with Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR). The tour, titled The Legacy Tour, will kick off with four previously announced concerts and then expand to include 11 additional dates from late October to mid-November.

The tour begins on August 30 in Niagara Falls, Canada, and will cover several U.S. states, beginning with an October 31 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and concluding on November 14 in Boston, Massachusetts. Other stops on the tour will include Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut.

Tickets for the newly announced performances will be available starting this Wednesday, August 27, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans interested in securing their seats for these shows can find ticket information online. The four initial concerts, which are already on sale, are set for September 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 29 in Mexico City, and October 1 in Highland, California.

In a message shared on social media, Fogerty expressed his excitement about the tour, inviting fans to join him to celebrate the new album. He wrote, ‘The Legacy Tour is here! Come celebrate John’s new album with us live on the road!’

Most of the concerts will feature Hearty Har, a band that includes Fogerty’s sons, Shane and Tyler, as opening acts. Recently, Fogerty showcased some exclusive colored-vinyl versions of his album, available in various stores, including a translucent ruby-red edition at Sunrise Records in Toronto and a cobalt-blue version at Best Buy.

Fogerty’s album, co-produced with Shane, features refreshed recordings of CCR classics like ‘Proud Mary,’ ‘Travelin’ Band,’ and ‘Bad Moon Rising.’ The project has also seen contributions from notable session musicians.

As fans prepare for The Legacy Tour, they can look forward to a live performance of the beloved CCR hits they have enjoyed for decades.