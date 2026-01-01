John Foster to Perform at 2026 Rose Parade Amid Emotional Tribute

BATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana First) — Louisiana country singer John Foster is set to perform live at the 2026 Rose Parade on Thursday morning, Jan. 1. The 19-year-old artist will join the Explore Louisiana float, proudly representing his home state.

Foster expressed his gratitude in a statement, saying, “Representing my home state is such an honor. Really early on in my music career, probably in early 2023, I remember thinking, ‘Man, that would be really cool if one day I had the honor to represent my state at such a great event.’”

Known for his poignant storytelling and rich sound, Foster gained fame as the runner-up on a reality music competition. Despite being relatively new to the music scene, he boasts over 25,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with singles like “Little Goes A Long Way,” released in October 2025.

After the parade, Foster will kick off his performance schedule for 2026 with a show at the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 9 as part of the venue’s 100-year anniversary celebration.

As he prepares for his performance, Foster also reflects on a tragic incident from three years ago. In a heartfelt tribute, he remembers Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn, two teenagers killed in a police pursuit in West Baton Rouge. “Three years ago, we tragically lost two beautiful souls,” he wrote. “That pain and heartbreak allowed me to channel the most beautiful —and yet most terrible—thing I’ve ever created: the song ‘Tell That Angel I Love Her.’”

Foster noted that the song has provided comfort to grieving families and the community. “Today, please say a prayer for their souls, and for the many loved ones who feel the pain of their absence every single day,” he added. “Maggie and Caroline — we miss you, and we love you forever.”

Both Gill and Dunn died in a car crash caused by a police pursuit. The officer involved, who was chasing a suspect, ran a red light, crashing into the girls’ vehicle. The officer has since been sentenced to prison.