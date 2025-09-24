News
John Goodman Teaches Safe Driving in Manhattan
New York City, NY — John Goodman is teaching driver safety at the AARP in Manhattan. The Upper West Side resident leads classes a few times a year, sharing important driving tips.
“It provides an ongoing checkpoint every few years to stay familiar,” Goodman said during the session. He emphasizes the importance of using low beams in rain and avoiding electronic devices while driving.
Goodman, originally from Long Island, has been driving since his teenage years. He recalls how driving allowed young people to see friends but notes, “We weren’t going very far.” After living in New York City for over 40 years, he got a car 20 years ago to commute to work in New Jersey.
“I had no justification for it. It’s too expensive to just have on a whim,” Goodman explained. He started volunteering as a driver safety instructor last year, motivated by the knowledge he gained from similar classes.
In his teaching, Goodman focuses on changing conditions that come with age, such as vision and hearing. “The changes can take place very slowly, and we may not be aware of them. In a sense, it gives us awareness,” Goodman noted.
His classes are designed to benefit drivers of all ages. Goodman reflected on his experience with driver safety courses, saying, “I first took it when I was younger and thought, ‘Okay, it’s useful to know what might take place when I get older, but I’m not there yet.’ Well, I got there sooner than I thought.”
Through his work, Goodman aims to help drivers stay safe on the road. He has been recognized this week as New Yorker of the Week for his efforts.
