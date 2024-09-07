John John Florence and Caitlin Simmers Crowned Champions at Lexus Finals Day

On September 6, 2024, the Lower Trestles surf area was the stage for an unforgettable competition as John John Florence and Caitlin Simmers emerged as the champions during the much-anticipated Lexus Finals Day.

Both surfers entered the competition as the top-seeded competitors of the World Surf League season. Throughout the day, Simmers faced fierce competition from Caroline Marks, who challenged her to a third-round heat. Meanwhile, Italo Ferreira nearly surged from fifth place to clinch the title, demonstrating exceptional skill and determination.

Despite their excellent performances, the day’s judging raised eyebrows as fans were left bewildered by the scores awarded. Italo Ferreira received high marks for a seemingly accidental maneuver, while John John Florence was rated favorably for a ride that many viewed as subpar compared to his initial efforts.

The judging controversy prompted strong reactions from fans, particularly from the Brazilian surfing community. One fan expressed his discontent by flooding social media with critical emojis, underscoring the emotional investment tied to the competition.

In a notable incident, Italo Ferreira enthusiastically sprinted to the water before each of his heats, having entered the competition in fifth place. He displayed remarkable skill by overcoming competitors Ewing, Robinson, and Colapinto, ultimately reaching the final showdown against John John Florence.

Caitlin Simmers made history by becoming the youngest world surfing champion at just 18 years and 316 days, surpassing the previous record set by Carissa Moore in 2011. During the final heats, Simmers showcased her surfing prowess, decisively defeating Caroline Marks, who struggled to maintain momentum in the final heat.

The commentator Flick Palmateer praised Simmers’ style, describing her performance as “weightless, effortless, beautiful surfing,” emphasizing her unique approach and skill on the waves.