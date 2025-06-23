John Kerry Discusses Climate Challenges Ahead of UN Ocean Conference

Madrid, Spain – John Kerry, 81, a prominent figure in American politics, shared his insights on climate change and ocean protection in an interview prior to the 2025 UN Ocean Conference, which took place in Nice, France. Kerry served as U.S. senator for Massachusetts from 1985 to 2013 and held the position of secretary of state from 2013 to 2017 under President Barack Obama.

During the interview with Le Figaro, la Repubblica, and EL PAÍS, Kerry emphasized the urgent need for laws governing the high seas, which remain unregulated by any country. “It’s a global failure that, after all these years, we still have no laws governing a large proportion of our oceans,” he stated, highlighting the serious issues of illegal fishing and modern slavery on the high seas.

Kerry also discussed the challenges posed by former President Donald Trump, who withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. He expressed concern about the impacts this has had on American efforts to combat climate change. “What President Trump has done has affected the pace of this transition,” he said, referring to renewables and the shift towards a clean energy economy.

As the conversation turned to corporate support for climate initiatives, Kerry acknowledged that while some companies have reneged on their commitments, it is premature to assess the long-term effects. He noted that investments in clean energy reached $2 trillion globally last year, indicating a steady transition towards sustainable energy.

Kerry also expressed disappointment over cuts to science funding in the U.S., calling it a tragedy that reflects a disregard for scientific validation in current debates. He compared today’s political climate to historical periods of misinformation, stressing the importance of restoring trust in science.

Regarding ocean protection, Kerry praised David Attenborough’s documentary on marine reserves and underlined the importance of preventing destructive practices like bottom trawling. “It’s absolutely essential that we protect these areas,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Kerry noted the potential consequences of trade wars on global cooperation for ocean protection. “I oppose tariffs. They create unilateralism that can lead to negative economic impacts,” he warned. “Many business leaders are concerned about the direction in which the administration has moved.”