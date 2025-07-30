John Kruk Makes Waves with Angel Reese Comments During Broadcast

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — In a surprising moment during a live broadcast on Tuesday night, John Kruk, the Philadelphia Phillies broadcaster, made a playful jab at Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese while discussing basketball.

The remark came as the Chicago Sky faced off against the Chicago White Sox, while NBC Sports Philadelphia play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy sent birthday wishes to a friend’s wife. During the conversation, McCarthy praised his friend’s basketball skills from his college days. Kruk humorously responded, “There’s someone here in Chicago that does that a lot,” in reference to Reese, who is known for her rebounding abilities.

Reese, who scored 22 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and tallied three assists during the game, took to social media about an hour after the comments gained attention. She tweeted, “Clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point,” hinting at the ongoing discussion around her performance and Kruk’s joke.

Despite her strong individual performance, the Sky lost to the Washington Mystics. This season, Reese has been improving her stats compared to her rookie year, averaging 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Known for her outspoken personality, Reese has cleverly turned criticism into a marketing opportunity. She referenced the term “mebounds” in a previous social media post, claiming, “Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing, y’all ate that up.” The term highlights her knack for gathering rebounds, not solely for herself but also for her team.

As the commentary sparked a social media frenzy, Kruk anticipated a response, stating, “We’ll be getting some tweets about that, I’m sure,” before the broadcast resumed with game commentary. The dialogue has further solidified Reese’s position as a notable figure in women’s basketball, both on and off the court.